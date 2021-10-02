Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,210 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

ZBH opened at $149.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

