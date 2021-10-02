Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.59% of Zogenix worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

Zogenix stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZGNX. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

