Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

