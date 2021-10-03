-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Kass purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,750 shares of company stock worth $315,410 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPU traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.51. 81,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,524. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.