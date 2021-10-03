-$0.09 EPS Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 85,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

