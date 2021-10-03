$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BRP Group also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 517,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.69.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

