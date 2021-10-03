$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.32. 117,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.