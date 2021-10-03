$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.09. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.