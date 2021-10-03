$0.18 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Accel Entertainment also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,847 shares of company stock worth $1,404,291. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 397,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

