$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRMK traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 715,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.