-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,872 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BLI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,556. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

