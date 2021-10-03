-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,872 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BLI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,556. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

