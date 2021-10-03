$0.23 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,603,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,139,478. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.