$0.23 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

