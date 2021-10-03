$0.26 EPS Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMLS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 52,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.