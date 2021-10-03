-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

