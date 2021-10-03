$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,111. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -299.73 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

