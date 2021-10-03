$0.47 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. Cognex has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

