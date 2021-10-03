$0.51 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.