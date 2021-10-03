-$0.81 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.59). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 3,337,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $28.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunic by 41.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

