$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

