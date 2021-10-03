0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $705,852.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $705,852.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,942.87 or 0.44792463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00257465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00119679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

