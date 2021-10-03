0xcert (ZXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $91,734.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 1% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $812,942.42 and approximately $91,734.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.