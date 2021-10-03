$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

