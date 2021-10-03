$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 708,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OVV opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

