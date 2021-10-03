12,640 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $225.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

