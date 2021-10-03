$14.61 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $14.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.45 million and the highest is $14.77 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $59.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $60.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $75.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $77.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 721.75 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $89.12.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.