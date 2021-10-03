$146.09 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce $146.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $114.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $572.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.