153,000 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

