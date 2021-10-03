$16.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post sales of $16.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.45 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

