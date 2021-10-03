180,456 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.