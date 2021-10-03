$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 621,655 shares of company stock worth $18,300,593. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

