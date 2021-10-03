$25.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $25.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.36 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

