$258.07 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce sales of $258.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $259.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.56.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.