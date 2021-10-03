$276.31 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post $276.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.32 million and the highest is $289.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

