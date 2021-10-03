$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

