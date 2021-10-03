311,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of T traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. 31,532,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

