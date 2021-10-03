$32.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce $32.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $32.62 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $20.95 on Friday. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

