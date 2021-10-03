33,402 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 204,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 126,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

HEES stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

