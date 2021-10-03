$39.34 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to post $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.91 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $138.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,752,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $13.00.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.