3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

