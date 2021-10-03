$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report $410.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $347.09 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

In related news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

