$42.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post sales of $42.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the lowest is $42.77 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $171.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

