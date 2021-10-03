469,671 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 469,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBEAU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $17,851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $14,262,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $12,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $12,388,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $9,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

