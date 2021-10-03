495,000 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

MCAFU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

