4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Head-To-Head Review

AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) and 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AngioSoma and 4D pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

4D pharma has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 502.89%. Given 4D pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AngioSoma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of 4D pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngioSoma and 4D pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34% 4D pharma N/A -4.79% -1.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngioSoma and 4D pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A 4D pharma $690,000.00 148.14 -$30.50 million ($2.34) -2.66

AngioSoma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D pharma.

Risk & Volatility

AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

4D pharma beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

