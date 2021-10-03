$568.73 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $568.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $553.60 million to $577.10 million. Saia reported sales of $481.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 52 week low of $125.51 and a 52 week high of $259.13.

Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

