$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.25.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.