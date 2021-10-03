$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $800,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Dyadic International stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 71.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

