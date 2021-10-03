$66.93 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.52 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $267.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

MP stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MP Materials by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,765,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.