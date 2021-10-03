$676.69 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $676.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $203,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

NVST opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

